Helen Elaine Bronson of Cadillac passed away April 15, 2022 at home. She was 71.

Helen was born November 14, 1950 in Binghamton, New York to Stewart Marlin and Florence Louise (Lewis) Miller and they preceded her in death.

Helen worked as a certified nurse aide for over 30 years retiring. When her children were young they would accompany her to the nursing home to visit the resident; instilling in them the same values of kindness and compassion she had. Helen was a joy to be around; she loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for get together. During the colder months Helen and Rocky would travel south, visiting various states from Tennessee to Florida. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, AMVETS Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge in Cadillac and New York where she enjoyed visiting with friends.

On June 24, 1969 in Windsor, New York she married Austin Arthur "Rocky" Bronson and he survives her along with their children, Michelle Edwards of Cadillac, Daniel (Shannon) Bronson of Lincoln Park, Michigan; grandchildren, Alexander Edwards of Lincoln Park and Kirkland Edwards of Iowa City, Iowa; siblings: Patricia Bronson, Cheryl (Floyd) Bronson; Mike (Tina) Miller all of New York; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Toney Bronson and Gavin Bronson; siblings, Jean Schiffer and David Miller.

A celebration of Helen's life will take place Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the AMVETS Post 110 in Cadillac.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.