Helen Elaine Bronson of Cadillac passed away April 15, 2022 at home. She was 71.
Helen was born November 14, 1950 in Binghamton, New York to Stewart Marlin and Florence Louise (Lewis) Miller and they preceded her in death.
Helen worked as a certified nurse aide for over 30 years retiring. When her children were young they would accompany her to the nursing home to visit the resident; instilling in them the same values of kindness and compassion she had. Helen was a joy to be around; she loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for get together. During the colder months Helen and Rocky would travel south, visiting various states from Tennessee to Florida. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, AMVETS Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge in Cadillac and New York where she enjoyed visiting with friends.
On June 24, 1969 in Windsor, New York she married Austin Arthur "Rocky" Bronson and he survives her along with their children, Michelle Edwards of Cadillac, Daniel (Shannon) Bronson of Lincoln Park, Michigan; grandchildren, Alexander Edwards of Lincoln Park and Kirkland Edwards of Iowa City, Iowa; siblings: Patricia Bronson, Cheryl (Floyd) Bronson; Mike (Tina) Miller all of New York; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Toney Bronson and Gavin Bronson; siblings, Jean Schiffer and David Miller.
A celebration of Helen's life will take place Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the AMVETS Post 110 in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.