Helen I Walsh-Boomgaard

Helen Walsh-Boomgaard, a long time Cadillac resident passed away peacefully in her Palm Harbor, Florida home, April 30, 2023. She was 94. Her family was by her side.
Helen was proceeded in death by her former husbands, Donald Walsh and Peter Boomgaard.
During her years in Cadillac, Helen served as VP of Northern Culvert and Equipment Company, manager of the Northwestern Michigan Credit Union, and Executive Director of Kirkland Terrace. Helen will be remembered as a contributing member of the Cadillac community during the 1960’s and the 70’s. She was also an active member of the Saint Ann’s Catholic parish and the Cadillac Woman’s Club.
She moved to Grand Rapids where she retired as the Director of Public Housing for the Federal Government Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She retired to Spring Lake with her husband Peter and then eventually to Palm Harbor, Florida.
Helen is survived by her sons LTC (R) Guy Walsh and his family of Palm Harbor, Curt and Rick Walsh of Manton and Scott Walsh of New Port Richey Florida. Helen had two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by stepchildren Nancy Sherman of Nunica and her family, Peter Boomgaard Jr of Grand Junction Colorado, and his family. Also, Linda Edison (deceased) of Holland and her family. Helen had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
