Helen Joyce Brainerd of Cadillac passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at home. She was 88.
Helen was born July 27, 1933 in Boon to Ernest Sylvester and Myrtle Mary (Auker) Mongar and they preceded her in death.
Helen was a talented quilter; she made beautiful, intricate quilts and gifted many to family members. She loved to bake and always sent her family home with a loaf of bread. She enjoyed flowers and was especially fond of dogs. Helen was the happiest surrounded by her children and grandchildren, she loved family get togethers.
On July 30, 1949 she married Ralph W. Brainerd and he survives her along with their children: Peggy (Larry) Truax of Cadillac, Ralph "Duane" (Suzanne) Brainerd of LeRoy, Patricia Price of Cadillac, Susan (Alan) Harrison of Manton, Dale Brainerd (Robin Brainerd) of Lake City, Scott Brainerd, Jeffery Brainerd both of Cadillac, Christine Reinhardt (Rick Walters) of Manton; 29 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren: siblings: Shirley Falor, Harold Mongar both of Cadillac, Betty (Bruce) Murphy of Lake City; special friend, Terri Hite; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Roy Brainerd; a grandson, Alan Harrison, Jr. and a brother, Robert Mongar.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
