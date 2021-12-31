Helen Loudene Rose, age 93 of Cadillac, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Lake City. She was born on October 15, 1928 in Creal Springs, Illinois to Cleo and Lula (Stewart) Eskew. She married Lyle Rose on December 24, 1946 in Creal Springs, Ill, he preceded her in death on August 29, 2017. Helen work at the Riverside Electric and enjoyed working in general, she also enjoyed crocheting, and was a member of the Victory Tabernacle Church in Cadillac.
She is survived by her children: Donald (Betty) Rose of Bristolville, South Carolina, Beverly Knop of Zephyrhills, Florida, Diane Marshall of Huntsville, Alabama, and Charles Rose of Cadillac; six grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild; brother, Loren Eskew of Manteno, Illinois; nieces: Kay (Les) Senesac of Bradley, Illinois, Gary (Jill) Lowery of Springfield, Illinois, and Deborah Yoggerst of Springfield, Illinois.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Mildred June Dawson and Betty Eskew.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Victory Tabernacle Church in Cadillac with Pastor Emma Neff officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to the time of service on Wednesday at the church. A luncheon will follow the service and burial will take place in the Haring Township Cemetery. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
