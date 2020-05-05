FALMOUTH — Helen Louise Weaver, age 93 of Falmouth, Michigan, passed away on May 3, 2020, at Quiet Creek Assisted Living in Falmouth.
She was born on August 17, 1926 to Esko and Jacoba (Postema) Kok at Celeryville, Ohio. She married Eldon David Weaver on Nov. 14, 1952 in Celeryville, Ohio and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2017. Helen had worked as a secretary for an automobile dealership and had been a waitress at the Snow White Restaurant in Cadillac. She had attended the Aetna Christian Reformed Church. She was a homemaker, loved to crochet, play cards, watch game shows, and her dog Cookie. Eldon and Helen moved from Florida to the Falmouth area in 2004 from their home in Florida.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Melvin) Mulder of McBain and Karl (Sandy) Weaver of Attica, Ohio; and son-in-law, Rich Marcusse of Falmouth. There are 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She has one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Weaver of Attica, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joy Louise Marcusse in 2004; three infants; brother, John (Margaret) Kok; sister, Pauline (Roger) Babcock; and her in-laws, Harold (Marvis) Weaver and Richard Weaver.
There will be a visitation for relatives and friends at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and another visitation for friends and relatives on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lindsey-Olds Funeral Home, 308 South State, Rte 19, Bloomville, Ohio. A graveside service for friends and relatives will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Attica Venice Cemetery at Attica with Father Ron Schock officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Quiet Creek Assisted Living, Hospice of Michigan or Attica Library in Attica, Ohio.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, Michigan. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.