Helen Lucille Rees, of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Sunnyside Senior Living. She was 95.
She was born on December 8, 1925, in Cadillac, Michigan to James and Della (Oxendine) Planck. Helen was married to Albert W. Rees on June 21, 1947 in Cadillac, MI.
For many years of Helen's adult life, she was home with her three sons. Before and in between being a super mom, she also worked at a local grocery store, at the Cadillac Chair Factory, and at Cadillac Mold and Rubber. Helen took great pride in being a mother. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly and was always doing something for them. She was also an avid baker. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and always kept her yard spotless. She did a lot of traveling in her lifetime, as well. Helen took many trips around the country and overseas. She had fond memories of traveling with her siblings to Turkey, Italy, France, Egypt, England, and many other places throughout Europe. Helen was also a life long member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.
Helen is survived by her sons, Mark (Kathi) Rees of Cadillac, Paul (Martha) Rees of Cadillac, and Cary (Kelly) Rees of Cadillac; grandchildren, Shane Rees, Erin Rees, Alex Rees, Kelly Rees, and Kasey Rees; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other dear friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Rees; parents James and Della Planck; brothers, Orville Planck, James Planck, Matthew Planck, and Bernard Planck; sisters, Lena Martin, Ruth Dickson, Eva Kardos, and Mildred Fockler.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 am with Rev. Jack Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in person attendance is limited to invitation, but live streaming will be available.
Memorial contributions in Helen's honor may be made to Temple Hill Baptist Church.
