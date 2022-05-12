Helen Marie Harris went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2022. She was 91 years old.
Helen was born March 15, 1931 to Arthur and Edith (Dahlquist) Griswold. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1949. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Thomas James Harris on August 14, 1949.
Helen and Tom owned Elm Rest Resort for several years where Helen ran the ice cream room, making all the ice cream. She and Tom loved to go fishing on their pontoon boat on Lake Mitchell and going for rides picking mushrooms and apples.
After she lost her loving husband in 1978, she went to work at Mercy Hospital in the decontamination room where she worked until retirement in 1998. Over the years she made and decorated many graduation and wedding cakes for her family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting doilies.
Helen is survived by her children Greg (Jan) Harris of Stewart, Fla., Cindy (Nolan) MacLaren of Cadillac, Fred (Laura)Harris of Alma, Michigan and Tim(Kathy) Harris of Cadillac. Sister, Arlene Matson of Traverse City, MI; brother, Jerry Griswold of Cadillac and brother, Rick Griswold of Ocala, Fl. She had 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Raymond, her sister, Margaret Van Pelt, sister Betty and brother-in-law, Carl Fortelka, brother-in-law, Arlen Matson, her husband Tom, her son, Steven J. Harris and granddaughter, Judith (Harris) Rooney. Also, Brothers and Sisters-in-law Johanna and Wes Slocum, Wellington and Donna Harris, Francis and Mildred Harris, Arthur and Lois Harris, Alice Voorhees, Eda and Dick Rodgers, Esther Munson and Calvin (John) Harris.
The family would like to thank Curry House who took care of her for the
last 5 yrs. She was so appreciative of the loving care she received. Also, thanks to Hospice of Michigan in her final days.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac Pastor Gregory DuBois officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
