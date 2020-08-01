CADILLAC — Helen Marie Vivian of Cadillac passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Curry House Assisted Living. She was 101.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac with Reverend Tom Ball and Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. In accordance with E.O. 2020-147 masks are asked to be worn. Her final resting place will be the memorial garden at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac.
Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
