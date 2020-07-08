CADILLAC — Helen Marie Vivian of Cadillac passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Curry House Assisted Living. She was 101.
Mrs. Vivian was born September 8, 1918 in Hobart, Michigan to Thomas C. and Alice A. (Rogren) Flint, Jr. and they preceded her in death. On October 8, 1940 in Cadillac she married Franklin A. Vivian and he preceded her in death on March 3, 1998.
She attended County Line School and later worked at several restaurants in Cadillac, Wexford Café, Snow White Restaurant, and Hillcrest Restaurant. Mrs. Vivian also helped at Top Value Stamp Redemption Store with her husband. She enjoyed gardening, picking raspberries and metal detecting. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling most of the United States and spending winters in Florida and Alabama with her husband.
Mrs. Vivian was a long time member of the United Methodist Church in Cadillac and was proud to be the longest standing member in the church history. While in Florida she attended the United Methodist Church in Zephyrhills.
She is survived by her son, Dean (Deb) Vivian of McBain; granddaughters, Brooke (Kurt) Lemmen, Carrie (Matthew) Widenmier and Megan (Luke) Hayward; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Seth and Grace Lemmen, Adelin, Reid and Clara Widenmier; brothers, Richard (Joanne) Flint of Zephyrhills, Florida and George (Pauline) Flint of Midland, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Vivian was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Cramer; a brother, Francis “Mike‘ Flint; and a great-grandson, Kurt Lemmen, Jr.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Her final resting place will be the memorial garden at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
