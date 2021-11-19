Henrietta Helen Baas passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 16, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born on February 15, 1936 to Henry and Margaret (Stowie) Meekhof in Grand Rapids. On May 10, 1957 she married Cal Baas and they spent their married life in Falmouth up until moving to Jenison in 2015. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Henrietta graduated from the Blodgett School of Nursing in 1957. She spent most of her nursing career as a public health nurse for the Missaukee Health Department. She frequently volunteered for various ministries at the Prosper CRC.
She is survived by her children: John and Bonna Baas (Abby and Sjouka Kooistra), Marcelle and Tim Walburg (Tyler, Celeste and Rolando Lara and their baby girl due in February), Ken and Mary Baas (Daniel and Elizabeth), and Roger and Linda Baas (David and Rachel), sisters in-law; Kaye Noorman and Harriet Meekhof.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 22 at the Faith Community CRC in Wyoming, MI with Rev. Hank Vlaardingerbroek officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service with a luncheon to follow. Burial will take place in the Prosper Cemetery in Clam Union Township. There will also be a time of gathering at the Prosper CRC in Falmouth on Monday evening from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Friends Ministry of Lake City. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers maybe expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
