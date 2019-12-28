Henry A. (Hank) Engle

EVART — Henry A. (Hank) Engle passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home in Osceola Township near Evart. He was 72.

Mr. Engle was born in Hastings, Michigan, on March 8, 1947 to Estle R.D. Engle Sr. and Genevieve June (Keller) Engle. He graduated from Newberry High School in 1965 and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the war in Vietnam. Hank had retired from Deans Dairy in Evart and had taken on the job of being a doting, loving grandfather. He had been attending Crossroads Community Church in Evart. He loved the Word of God and was on his fiftieth reading of the Bible. Hank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed rock collecting and taking care of his chickens.

Hank is survived by his daughter, Heidi (Aaron) Frey of Montrose; his grandchildren, which he cherished, Jacob, Michaela, Natalie, Penelope, Quenton; his brother, Timothy (Tina) Engle; his nephew, Andrew Engle; his sister-in-law, Lois Engle; his niece, Jenny Engle; and his grandnephew, Isaac Engle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estle R.D. Sr. and Genevieve Engle; and his brother, Estle R.D. Engle Jr.

A Celebration of Life honoring Henry Alvin Engle will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at Crossroads Community Church in Evart with Pastor Paul Weissenborn officiating.

Cadillac News

