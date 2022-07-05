Henry Bernard Spitzig, also known as Hank, passed away on Wednesday June 29th, 2022 at age 95.
Henry was born on May 15 1927, in downtown Detroit. His parents were Leo and Adele (Deary) Spitzig. Growing up, he attended school at St. Clemens in Center Line Michigan. He proudly served his country as a Tec 4 sergeant stationed in France with the United States Army at the close of WWII. After he served, he went on to get a degree in Sociology at Wayne State University. He married Peggy Fiore and they had four beautiful children.
Henry made his living as an insurance agent and raised his family in the Livonia area before eventually moving to Northern Michigan. He enjoyed boating with family and friends in Michigan as well as Marathon Florida. He was also an avid sports fan and would often be found cheering on the many Detroit teams, but especially the Red Wings. Henry was instrumental along with his wife Peggy in founding the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Michigan (NAMI) and he served as the groups first president. He will be deeply missed and remembered by many.
Henry is survived by his Wife Peggy Spitzig; his children, Matthew Spitzig, John Spitzig, Roseann Clark, and Mark Spitzig, his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Fiore, Siena, Isis, and Easi, and
his sister, Mary "Toni" Rock; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters.
Memorial services will be held at the Church of Christ in Cadillac Michigan, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1:00pm, with visitation to begin at 12:30pm. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.