Henry Donald Beard of Cadillac passed away peacefully Sunday, October 17, at home, surrounded by his family.

Henry was born on November 28, 1951, to Thomas and Margaret Beard and they preceded him in death.

Henry graduated from High School and went into the Navy. He retired from Yoplait where he was a training coordinator and active in the Union.

Henry enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his cat, reading, meditation, playing games and going to the casino. He was often a prankster and had a grand sense of humor.

He is survived by his children: Jeffrey Beard (Kim), Pamela Boyd, Rachel Augustat (Jerry), Angela Cherney (Joe Jankowski); the love of his life, Linda Graham; grandchildren: Scott Wright, Alexis and Harley Boyd, Troy, Seth and Gabriel Augustat, Carlie and Cody Freese and McKenzie, Mason and Braxton Beard; special friend and neighbor Megan; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers Thomas and William and sister Ruthie. Private services have been held by the family.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.