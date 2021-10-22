Henry Donald Beard of Cadillac passed away peacefully Sunday, October 17, at home, surrounded by his family.
Henry was born on November 28, 1951, to Thomas and Margaret Beard and they preceded him in death.
Henry graduated from High School and went into the Navy. He retired from Yoplait where he was a training coordinator and active in the Union.
Henry enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his cat, reading, meditation, playing games and going to the casino. He was often a prankster and had a grand sense of humor.
He is survived by his children: Jeffrey Beard (Kim), Pamela Boyd, Rachel Augustat (Jerry), Angela Cherney (Joe Jankowski); the love of his life, Linda Graham; grandchildren: Scott Wright, Alexis and Harley Boyd, Troy, Seth and Gabriel Augustat, Carlie and Cody Freese and McKenzie, Mason and Braxton Beard; special friend and neighbor Megan; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers Thomas and William and sister Ruthie. Private services have been held by the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.