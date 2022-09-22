Henry Charles "Chuck" Brink, age 78, was called home on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was born on May 25, 1944 in Carson City, MI to Henry and Katheryne (Spohn) Brink.
He graduated from Carson City High School in 1962 and shortly after that the family moved to McBain. He had been employed with his father at a store in McBain and later worked for Cadillac Malleable Iron. He then later got his real estate license.
Chuck leaves behind the love of his life, Janette Chesney of Cadillac, and four sisters; Pat (Tony) Martin of Westphalia, Judy (Jim) Meekhof of Falmouth, Ester Brink of Flint, and Mary Anne Colmus of Cadillac, nieces and nephews; Martin Colmus, Denice (Tracey) Overmyer, Dennis (Benita) Meekhof, Kim (Forest) Manke, Gary (Deann) Harris, Penny Harris, Stacy (Ron) Houser, aunt; Helen Phillips of Mason, and several great nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; Henry and Katheryne, nephew; Robert Allen Stephens Jr., and bother in-law; James Harris.
The family wishes to thank Sunnyside Assisted Living and hospice of Michigan for their outstanding care and support to Chuck and his family and a special thanks to the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Richland Township Cemetery with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
