Herbert Hoover Chandler of Harrietta passed away June 13, 2022 at his home. He was 73.
Herbert was born October 31, 1948 in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Herbert Hoover and Virginia Mae (Caldwell) Chandler, Sr.
He served in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. Herbert retired from Ford Motor Company and moved up North permanently to enjoy his retirement. He was a loving father and enjoyed when his family would come visit. Herbert enjoyed spending time at the AMVETS Post 120 of Mesick where he was a life member. He also enjoyed fishing with his buddy Jerry. He was a friend to anyone who met him.
Herbert is survived by his children: Chris (Laurel) Chandler of Tennessee, Casey Chandler of Pennsylvania and Carrie Chandler of Southgate, Michigan; grandchildren: Daisy, Dixie, CJ and Aiden, Hayley, Kayley; siblings: Mike (Julie), Carol, Diane, Darlene.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charlie Chandler.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 25, 2022 beginning at 3:00PM at the AMVETS Post 120 of Mesick. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
