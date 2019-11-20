EVART — Herbert J. Maddern of Evart passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. He was 87.
Mr. Maddern was born March 23, 1932 in Evart Township, Osceola County, Michigan, to Herbert Edwin and Alvina Katherine (Rensman) Maddern. He graduated from Evart High School in 1950 and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Herb served as a police officer for the City of Lansing. He married Donna L. (Tebo) Elder at the Sears Church of God on October 12, 1968 and she preceded him in death December 23, 2017. Herb owned and operated Maddern’s Bakery in Evart, he farmed, more or less his entire life, was a long haul trucker, which he enjoyed thoroughly, and drove bus for the MOISD. He served as Evart Township Supervisor and Assessor for many years and was a member of the South Evart Free Methodist Church. Herb enjoyed vegetable gardening, quilting and Caribbean cruises.
Herb is survived by his son, Donald (Kathy) Maddern of Evart; two grandsons, Dylan and Dominic Maddern of Evart; his stepchildren, Charlene Bancroft of Reed City, Diana (Greg) Blanchard of Evart, Brian Elder of Evart, Darrell (Lori) Elder of Evart; his step-grandchildren, Beth, Nikki, Lorrie, Katie, Daniel, Levi, Sierra, C.J., Casey, Kelsey, and many step-great and step-great-great-grandchildren; his three sisters, Jean Orr of Jupiter, Florida, Mary Miller of Ovid, and Evelyn Moncion of Evart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; his brother, Ray Maddern and his wife, Pat; and brothers-in-law, Richard Orr, Ronald Miller, Norm Maney, and Hank Moncion.
Funeral services honoring the life of Herbert J. Maddern are 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Mike Dunn and Beth Dake officiating. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21. Mr. Maddern will be laid to rest next to his wife in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the South Evart Free Methodist Church or Spectrum Hospice.
