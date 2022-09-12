Herman C. "Charlie" Riedel, age 79 of Lake City passed away August 14, 2022 at home.

Charlie was born May 4, 1943 in Cadillac to Herman and Rachel (Chrispell) Riedel.

He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

Charlie enjoyed hunting and gardening and sharing the abundance of produce with his family, friends and neighbors.

Charlie will be missed by his many loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verona Riedel and a stepson, Willard Vasser.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Lake City Cemetery with Raymond Vasser officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City.

The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"