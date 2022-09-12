Herman C. "Charlie" Riedel, age 79 of Lake City passed away August 14, 2022 at home.
Charlie was born May 4, 1943 in Cadillac to Herman and Rachel (Chrispell) Riedel.
He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
Charlie enjoyed hunting and gardening and sharing the abundance of produce with his family, friends and neighbors.
Charlie will be missed by his many loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Verona Riedel and a stepson, Willard Vasser.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Lake City Cemetery with Raymond Vasser officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
