Hildegard Nolan of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, January 20, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 89. Hildegard was born on May 9, 1932 in Nurnberg, Germany to Konrad & Lilli Babette (Auernhammer) Rost.
She attended school in Germany and on December 17, 1948 in Germany she married Ernest S. Nolan. Later they moved to the Cadillac area. Hildegard had been employed at Kickaway Garments in Cadillac for many years. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and she enjoyed sewing, knitting hunting with her husband and just spending time in nature.
Survivors include her sister, Anne Marie (Franz) Ambrusch of Germany; a niece and a nephew, Manuela & Marcus; and 2 great nieces many in-laws as well as many nieces and nephews from her husband's side of the family and Hildegard's dear friends, Teresa (Rick) Keeler of Tustin.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest on April 2, 2011.
Graveside services will be held at Boon Westside Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
