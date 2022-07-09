Horace Gail Storrs, age 96, of Mesick, passed away on July 6, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1926, in Sherman, Michigan. He attended Sherman Country School until it was consolidated with the Mesick School system. Before graduation he served in the Navy, during World War II, and returned to graduate from high school with the class of 1944.
He worked at the Traverse City State Hospital for over 28 years. As a hobby he grew Christmas trees. He married Lorraine Pranke, in Angola, Indiana, on December 18, 1954.
He was a lifetime member of the Amvets of Mesick, VFW, AML Club and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Lorraine; parents, Glen and Nellie; sisters, Lucille, Irene, and Glenna; and brother, Keith.
Cremation has taken place and burial will take place at Rock Falls Cemetery, in Harbor Beach, Michigan.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
