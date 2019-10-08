LAKE CITY — Howard "Howie" D. Schnell of Lake City passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Villa at Traverse Point. He was 70.
Howie was born on February 28, 1949 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Wilber and Helen (Slocum) Schnell. In his younger years he loved stock-car racing at Merritt Speedway. In his spare time he would help rebuild old cars. Howie enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing. Howie was always willing to help anyone in need. He answered the call of duty serving in the U.S Army. Howie spent many years working at Four Winns. During that time he owned Howie's Route 66 Drive-In and Diner in Lake City, a job he was very fond of. Howie was a proud veteran supporter and an active member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his children, Tonia (Theodore) Potts, Tresa Schnell, Tara (Tony) Rodrigues, Casey (Melissa) Schnell and Shannon Schnell; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Schnell; brother-in-law, Varney Milner; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Helen; siblings, Wilbur (Patricia) Schnell, Ronald Schnell, Ruthann Milner and Kimberly Schnell.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ken Koning. Military honors will be provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
