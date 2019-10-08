LAKE CITY — Howard "Howie" D. Schnell of Lake City passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Villa at Traverse Point. He was 70.

Howie was born on February 28, 1949 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Wilber and Helen (Slocum) Schnell. In his younger years he loved stock-car racing at Merritt Speedway. In his spare time he would help rebuild old cars. Howie enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing. Howie was always willing to help anyone in need. He answered the call of duty serving in the U.S Army. Howie spent many years working at Four Winns. During that time he owned Howie's Route 66 Drive-In and Diner in Lake City, a job he was very fond of. Howie was a proud veteran supporter and an active member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his children, Tonia (Theodore) Potts, Tresa Schnell, Tara (Tony) Rodrigues, Casey (Melissa) Schnell and Shannon Schnell; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Schnell; brother-in-law, Varney Milner; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Helen; siblings, Wilbur (Patricia) Schnell, Ronald Schnell, Ruthann Milner and Kimberly Schnell.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ken Koning. Military honors will be provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.