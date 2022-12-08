Howard Eugene Dushane, a United States Navy veteran, of Lafayette, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022. He was 77.
He was born September 27, 1945 in Marquette, Michigan to Leo J. Sr. and Goldie E. (Platz) Dushane. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dianne (Bailiff) Dushane.
Howard was a member of the graduating class of 1964 at Cadillac High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1963 during his senior year, and served in Vietnam. He spent 26 years in the Navy, retiring in 1989. He married Mildred Ann Heitikko of Cadillac, Michigan in 1966. Together they had three children. He later married Diane Bailiff of Lafayette, Indiana in 1988 where he gained three step-children. He worked at Lakeview Manor in Cadillac as a dietary supervisor for many years. He moved to Indiana in 1986 and continued working as a dietary specialist for a few local establishments including Regency Nursing Home and Indiana Veterans' Home. He retired from Ford Dining Court at Purdue University in 2018, although even after retirement, he continued to work there.
He was affectionately known as 'Papaw' by his grandchildren, whom he cherished deeply. Howard will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and the laughs he gave to many. His corny dad jokes will be repeated by generations to come. He had a passion for making people laugh, and made it his mission to put a smile on everyone's face. Howard had an affection for cooking, and his family looked forward to any dish he made. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spent a lot of time doing these activities with his siblings, children, grandchildren, and his best friend Morris Cook.
With his wife, Dianne Dushane, he is survived by his children, Clinton (Dawn Vickers) Dushane, Jeff (Robin) Dushane, Schonnie (Josh) Markham all of Cadillac, Michigan, Heather (Cecil) Funkhouser, Heidi (Pat) Finfrock, Holly (Travis) Wycoff all of Lafayette, Indiana; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle, Korri, Chase, Madison, Ronald, Dariane, TJ, Lindsey, Madeline, Kerri, Zachary, Benjamin, Stephen, Erin, Eli, Kaylynn, Ashlynn, Jenna, Ava, Maccoy, and Marie; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Everett, Sebastian, Kiya, Amelia, Leeland, Noelle, and Riley; siblings, George Dushane of Cadillac, Myrtle (Mark Watrous) Holley of Marion, Michigan, and Virginia (Robert) Harju of Lake City, Michigan; sister-in-law, Michelle Dushane of Grayling, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo J. and Goldie E. (Platz) Dushane; his brother, Leo Dushane Jr; and his father-in-law, Gilbert Bailiff.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, Michigan with Pastor Will Markham and Josh Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10AM until time of services on Saturday. Following the celebration, a luncheon will be held at Revival Center of Cadillac. For a more lasting memorial you are asked to consider contributions to The Gideons Foundation or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
