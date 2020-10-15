Howard Junior Berndt, age 80, of Mesick, MI passed away at his home on October 13, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on June 5, 1940, at Adrian, MI to Howard and Alice (Bordine) Berndt. He married Inge L. Mauksch on Feb. 14, 1962 in Rome Twp. in Lenawee County, Michigan.

Howard had taught school at Columbia Central School in Brooklyn, MI, Madison public schools in Lenawee County, Michigan and Onsted Community School in Lenawee County, Michigan. He had attended Adrian College in Lenawee County, Michigan where he received his bachelors and Teaching certificate and attended Eastern Michigan University: his masters were in Chemistry and Geology. He had also farmed in the Onsted, MI and Meauwataka, MI. He enjoyed working with rocks and minerals, woodworking, and fishing,.

He is survived by his wife, Inge L. Berndt of Mesick and eight children, Christel Berndt and Stephen Berndt both of Mesick, MI, Jeffrey (Dene) Berndt of Cadillac, MI, Kevin Berndt of Manton, MI, Debra (Gordon) Stafford of Boon, MI, Shelly (Jason) Harris of Kaleva, MI, Wendy Berndt of Copemish, MI and Teresa Berndt of Cadillac, MI. He has seventeen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Surviving sisters in-laws are, Bobbie (Paul) Poparocky of Cooks, MI and Ursula (Richard) Vogelbacher of LaFontaine, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, MI. Memorial contributions can be made out to the family. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

