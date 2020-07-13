BOON — Hubert Lawrence Toupin, age 96 of Boon, was born May 8, 1924 in Detroit and left this Earth to meet his beloved bride, Maria on July 10, 2020.
Born to Charles and Yvonne Toupin of Detroit, his mother knew how brilliant and gifted his mathematical mind was and enrolled him in the Cass Technical School of Detroit. After graduation in 1942, he caught the eye of the army recruiters and enlisted. At that time it was the beginning of radar technology, he was trained in top secret radio frequencies in order to evade detection by Germany and Japan. Hubert always claimed his service during WWII was “grand and glorious experience back then.‘
After the war, he went into the reserves and retired in 1967, as a Major. In 1949, fraternity brothers Bill and Hubert took a break from studying at Wayne State University to tour Europe. While in France they peddled after two Detroit dolls. They learned that small bike seats and cobblestone roads equaled uncomfortable bottoms!! They stopped in Ludwigsburg, Germany to visit Bill’s cousin. Hubert met Frauline Maria and love blossomed.
They married August 25, 1951 and returned to Detroit. Hubert graduated from Wayne State University in 1953 with a degree in science and education. He was employed at Michigan Bell as a senior traffic engineer in Southfield and resided in Farmington Hills. In 1972 the family moved to Boon to fulfill his dream to farm and raise beef cattle. He continued to work at Michigan Bell in Cadillac as a toll test man, until his retirement in 1979.
After retiring from Ma Bell, Toupin served at various public servant positions which included: Henderson Township Supervisor, Assessor, Wexford County Treasurer, Executive Director CWTA, 8th District Commissioner of Wexford County and Precinct Delegate for Republican party. Hubert was planting trees since he bought the farm in 1963. In 1991 he received the Wexford County award for Woodland Conservationist of the year. He also was a very active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He loved his family and the land.
His beloved, Maria preceded him in death, Jan. 15, 2018 and his son Steven, Feb. 6, 2011.
He is survived by four children: Gregory (Corrine) Toupin, Denise Weston, Dr. Suzanne (Dion) Shurbet all of Boon, Kevin Toupin of Luther. Grandchildren: Lisa (John) Herron of Cass Lake, MN, Christopher (Ashley) Weston of Kingsport, TN, Kyle (Connor) Weston of Decatur, IL, Matisan Vanderhoef of Boon. great grandchildren: Cheyanne and Ciara of Cass Lake, MN.
Infinite gratitude to Bonnie and Keith at Sunshine Home, Hospice of Michigan and Curry House. You are all God’s angels and we greatly appreciate you ALL.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with E.O. 2020-147 please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Conservation Charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.