MESICK — Hugh Russell Johnson of Mesick passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Green Acres Retirement Living in Cadillac. He was 87.
Hugh was born on November 2, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, to William and Clarinda (Rice) Johnson. Throughout his school years, he was a boy scout. Following his graduation at Royal Oak High School, Class of 1949, he achieved his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University in 1953. After college, Hugh answered the call of duty serving in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant for 19 months and was stationed in Flort Bliss, El Paso, Texas. On March 10, 1961 he married the former Patricia Garrigan at the United Methodist Church in Royal Oak.
After serving his country, he worked as an accountant for Transamerica Freight Company in the Detroit area, then was transferred to the Grand Rapids office in 1974. In June of 1977 the couple moved to Mesick purchasing the Village Motel. They both enjoyed meeting all the guests and would have many returning guest every spring for the Mesick Mushroom Festival. According to Hugh, they owned and operated the motel for 10 years, 4 months and 3 days. Hugh spent the remainder of his career working as an accountant for Jay Thiebalt in Cadillac for numerous years.
He loved working with numbers and continued preparing taxes for family and friends after retirement. Hugh volunteered much of his time and expertise to the Wexford Council on Aging doing taxes for the elderly and book-keeping for Northern Exposure Campground. He donated his time as treasurer for the Village of Mesick for many years. He enjoyed sports and was a faithful Detroit Tigers fan. In his spare time, he liked to dig through old files and research his families ancestry. Hugh cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Hugh is survived by his two daughters, Lynda Sue (Allen) Sherburne of Mesick and Julie Frances (Tom) Peppers of Ludington; grandchildren, Thomas M. (Nicole) Johnson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kathryn Pearl (Brandon) Somers of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Jennifer (Maria) Marchioni of Ferndale, Michigan, Sara Johnson of Ferndale, Michigan, Heather (Nathan) Price of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Adam (Nicole) Sherburne of Boon, Michigan, Gordon Sherburne of Kingsley, Michigan, and William Edward Cart of Ann Arbor, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Amy Dennis of Ferndale; numerous great-grandchildren; dear friend, Jan Neubauer of Troy, Michigan; special pets, Sandy and Arnie; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Johnson; children, Michael Patrick Johnson and William David Johnson; and his parents, William and Clarinda Johnson.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be County Commissioner, Ben Townsend. Interment will take place at Antioch Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter.
