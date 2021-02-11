Idanne VanValkenburg

Idanne Van Valkenburg (Peterson), age 81, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February10, 2021. Idanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed camping and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, Paul and Alma Peterson; sisters,Margaret Compten, Marion Johnson; and brothers, Karl and Don Peterson.She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Dale (Becky) Van Valkenburg, Doug (Sandra) Van Valkenburg, Dianne Van Valkenburg; grandchildren, Rachel,Hunter, Zachary, Holly, Sarah, Elijah and Luke; great granddaughter, Emery;sisters-in-law, Donna Peterson, Ilene Peterson, Joan Peterson, and many nieces and nephews. The family will greet visitors on Friday, February 12 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm at Stroo Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 13, at New Life Baptist Fellowship Church, 6252 Burlingame Ave. SW, Byron Center, with Pastor Powers C. Payton officiating. Interment will be in Fairplains Cemetery, Grand Rapids.Contributions in memory of Idanne may be made to New Life Baptist Fellowship Church.
