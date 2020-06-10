EVART — Ilene June (Preston) Stein, of Evart, peacefully passed away in her home with three generations of family at her side. She passed on June 8, 2020 one day before her 87 birthday.
She was born June 9, 1933 to Delmer and Mabelle Preston in the home where she was raised. After attending grade school at Johnson school, she went to Evart High where she met the love of her life, Bill Stein. Bill and Ilene were married on September 16, 1950. They partnered with her
parents to dairy farm.
In addition to farming and raising four children, Ilene did bookkeeping at Evart Milling Company and Barryton Co-op. She was the Chippewa Township clerk for several years. She was a Farm Bureau member for 68 years. She was also a member of the Emerald Lake Birthday Club.
Ilene enjoyed hunting deer and turkey with her husband, even though she had to get up early to keep up with him. She always enjoyed having visitors and no one ever left her home hungry. She loved to cook and was able to easily feed a crowd with little notice. Many in our community will remember her for the encouraging cards with pictures and newspaper clippings she would send. Ilene loved her family and was a ‘Grandma‘ to many.
Ilene is survived by her children, Valorie (Alvin) Kullman of Harrison, Marvin (Ireta) Stein of Evart, Patti (Bill) Woodward of Lake City; her grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Stein of Reed City, Allison (James) Kimball of Evart, Josh (Melissa) Stein of Hancock, Marcus (Heather) Kullman of Mt Pleasant, Karl Woodward of Lansing, and Nick (Lauren) Woodward of Walker; thirteen great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce Gelaude of Big Rapids. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William (Bill) Stein, on April 2, 2019; her parents; her son, Dick Stein; and her sister,
Glenda Trimner.
A private family funeral service honoring Ilene June Stein will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June
11, 2020 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Charles Richardson officiating. Visitation for family is 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services. Mrs. Stein will be interred in Forest Hill Cemetery next to her husband.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Ilene Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Stein Farm, 21827 110th Ave., Evart, MI beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Spectrum Health Hospice, 100 Michigan St., NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
