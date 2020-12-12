Inez Deloris Parker, age 95, of Cadillac died in her home with her daughter Diana constantly at her side. Hospice and private duty care givers were wonderful.
Deloris was born in Grand Blanc, Michigan on April 19, 1925. She grew up in Flint, Michigan.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin. They were married for 56 loving years. She moved to Cadillac in 1980. They together built a beautiful and welcoming home on Lake Mitchell. She had many wonderful memories of family and friends together. She was a homemaker with a talent for baking, sewing, rug hooking, and candy making. She was a kind, compassionate lady. She enjoyed reading and working in her garden and flowers. She was a faithful member and worker in the Cadillac Methodist Church.
Our family wants to thank her "angel" Jack for all the ways he made life special for our mom.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Macor of Swartz Creek, MI; sons, Gregory Parker of St. Petersburg, FL, and Larry Parker of Flint, MI; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She will be cremated with no memorials per her wishes.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
