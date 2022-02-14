Iovia Alene Wymer Bancroft Scott Chandler
Memoriams

Iovia Alene Wymer Bancroft Scott Chandler, 95, of Sevierville, TN and formerly of Mesick, MI, passed away on February 11, 2021. She was a member of Brooks United Methodist Church and the Eastern Stars. Iovia was very active in church. She retired from Evart Products. Iovia loved canning, coaching, fishing, and most of all her great-great-grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Bancroft, Joe Scott, and Lloyd Chandler; son, Bruce Bancroft; sister, Marie Silberstein; grandson, Judd Bancroft; niece, Norene Sabin; and her parents, Arthur and Lillie June Wymer.

Iovia is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Henry and Jackie Bancroft, Leonard and Lisa Bancroft, Jerry and Julie Bancroft; daughter and son-in-law, June and Roger Howerton; grandchildren, Matt, Clinton, Jamie, Brandy, Carrie, Tonya, Quincy, Jessica, Sigrid, and Dayna; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, Jude and Evalynn; special friends, Pastor Gene and Philis Baughan, and Leo Porter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Knoxville, TN.

Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

