Irene Dolores Valice

VALICE, Irene Dolores, RN
June 15, 1940 - June 4, 2023 (Age 82)
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert John Valice, DDS for 58 years. Loving mother of Steven (Tammy), Brian (Julie), Dr. James (Kim), Linda (John) Heslop and Dr. Robert (Amanda). Adoring grandmother ("Nana") of Nick, John, Matt, Jack, Cassie, Bella, Evans, Alex, Kyle, Frank, Chris, Jimmy, Nicholas, Steven, Lucas, and Charlotte. Dear sister of the late Edward (Suzie) Kuznia, John Kuznia, and Raymond (Maria) Kuznia, and sister-in-law of the late Margaret Rossi, as well as loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Irene and Edward Kuznia and her in-laws Florence and Frank Valice.
She graduated from St. Florian High School in Hamtramck, and then graduated as a Registered Nurse from Mercy School of Nursing, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Detroit. She practiced nursing for several years at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and St. John Hospital, until taking a break to raise her children. She later returned to nursing and practiced for several years before retiring.
Irene enjoyed playing golf with her husband, family, and many dear friends, especially at Lochmoor Club (Grosse Pointe Woods, MI) and Fiddlesticks Country Club (Ft. Myers, FL), as well as playing cards, mah jongg, and games with the girls. She volunteered for numerous church and nonprofit organizations, including the Fontbonne Auxiliary of St. John Hospital, and was a docent for the Detroit Institute of Arts and Edsel and Eleanor Ford House. Irene was religious and enjoyed attending services at St. Joan of Arc, Star of the Sea, St. Paul, and St. Lucy, especially accompanied by her special friend, Joanne Spring, in later years.
Irene was a natural caregiver. Besides her nursing, she would show her love and generosity by making her delicious meals and desserts for large family gatherings that included the Valice, Kuznia, De Palma, and Rossi families; and dear family friends: the Dr. William and Cecile Neff family and the Donald and Barb Mattes family at huge Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day celebrations that grew as grandchildren and friends were added over the years. Nobody went hungry!
Irene knew how to celebrate, comfort and console others during good times and bad with her caring and support. She was there for family and friends at weddings, births, graduations, and funerals, with a kind word and a warm embrace. Her fun and loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Donations preferred to Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Visitation for Mrs. Valice will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 9:00 a.m., until noon, with a funeral service immediately afterward. A reception will be held after the service. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com.
