TUSTIN — Irene E. (Forsgren) Raab of Tustin went to be with her Lord and passed into Eternal life Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home. She was 83.
Irene was born the second daughter of Emil and Edith (Johnson) Forsgren on December 13, 1935 in Tustin. In 1953 she graduated from Burdell Township Agricultural School and went on to Central Michigan College in Mount Pleasant.
On June 23, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Laurel “Larry‘ Raab, and they lived in Flint, Michigan, El Paso, Texas and Fenton, Michigan as Larry served his country in the military. In 1970 they returned to Tustin and Larry preceded her in death on March 30, 1991.
Irene worked in education for 25 years, as secretary of the Tustin Elementary School, retiring in June of 1995. While grown now and grandparents themselves, many of these former “children‘ still refer to her respectfully as Mrs. Raab. Music was a huge part of her life. Herself, musically talented, she shared these talents of the piano and organ for many years as church organist and special services. One of her special enjoyments of life was spiritual based “hymn sings‘ and she never failed to come away from them without being enriched in spirit by blending of voices in praise.
To friends, her signature on the many thoughtful notes she mailed, was always simply “ir.‘ She had passion for bright color, her home and persona reflected that passion. Irene was especially proud of her Swedish heritage and often interspersed a Swedish word or tow into conversations. She loved Christian holidays and Christmas was apparent in her home all year, evidenced by the many carvings by Larry that graced many rooms.
Her life was one of deep spiritual thoughts and practice and valued friendships. Her presence will be missed. We rejoice knowing she is reunited with Larry, her family gone before, and that she is in the presence of God. A life well lived.
Left to remember her are son, Charles (Teresa) Raab of Tustin; granddaughter, Sarah (Ben) Spedowski and their sons: Jon, Austin, and David; son, Robert (Kandyce) Raab of Kent City, Michigan; granddaughters, Katrina and Rachel Raab, and their mother, Lorraine (John) Abbott of Grand Rapids; and a brother-in-law, Bill Vandrese of Texas; and nine nieces.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Irene was preceded in death by twin grandsons, James and Steven; a daughter-in-law, Susie Tuttle Raab; a sister, Gertrude Marie Vandrese; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Wanda Raab.
A celebration of life for Irene will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Her final resting place will be Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Friends may meet the family from 10 a.m. until services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Uplift Pine River Area Kids. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.