Irene Hazel Sparks

CADILLAC — Irene Hazel Sparks of Cadillac passed away on September 25, 2019 at the Curry House in Cadillac. She was 98.

Irene was born on June 6, 1921 to Alfred and Hazel Fenton in Mesick. She attended rural schools and graduated in May 1938 from Mesick Consolidated School.

Irene married Harry (True) Sparks on June 1, 1940 at the home of her parents. They celebrated 75 years of marriage prior to his death. She worked after graduation for a period of time in Cadillac prior to her marriage. She was a farmer’s wife for the period of time they lived in Manton and also worked for the Kickaway Garment Factory. They moved to Manistee in 1960 and she worked as a waitress at the Bar-B-Q Restaurant for many years. She retired in 1981.

Upon retirement, she enjoyed their home in Lakeland, Florida, during the winter months, playing golf and being involved in activities within their residential community. She was a member of the Silver Creek Grange for many years and was very involved in the Buckley Old Engine Club.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Lola (Ron) Swanson of Cadillac, Lois (Lyle) Matteson of Manton and son, Dale (Mary) Sparks of Manistee; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth and Theron; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Earl and Howard.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 309 Parkdale Ave., Manistee, Michigan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Manistee Senior Center, 457 River St., Manistee, MI 49660, Hospice of Michigan, 932 N. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601, or Buckley Old Engine Club, C/O Ron Decker, 16585 230th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee. To share a photo or memory with the family, please visit Irene’s personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com.

