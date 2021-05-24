Irene Helen Schroeder

Irene Helen (Sak) Schroeder passed away quietly at her home on Friday, May 21, 2021. Irene was born on February 28, 1930, in Bridgeport, Michigan, where she was a lifelong resident. Born to Jerry and Elizabeth (Prebil) Sak, she was the sixth of eight children. Irene graduated from Saginaw High School. On June 17, 1950, she married Eugene J. Schroeder. They settled in Bridgeport and eventually built a house on her husband's family farm. Irene was always a hard worker. She began working at age 16 at Simon Brothers in Saginaw while also attending high school. Irene also spent many years as a waitress at the High Life Inn and several other local restaurants. She also worked at Carter's Children's Shop in Birch Run for 10 years, retiring in 1993. Never one to stay idle, Irene became an excellent seamstress proficient in making draperies, clothes, slipcovers, and quilts. In her later years she could be found puttering around her flower beds. Irene became very involved with her church. She was a member of the Bridgeport Community Church for 53 years serving in many capacities. Along with her husband, she helped create the church's Memorial Garden. They both served as deacons and ushers whenever asked. The Ladies' Guild was a special group of ladies who she so enjoyed working and worshiping with. Many of those special women have become lifelong friends. In 2015, Irene began a Prayer Quilt Ministry in which she and others created lap size quilts with ties on them. Whenever a member was ill, one of these quilts was brought out, displayed, and prayed over while tying a knot. It was then given to the ailing person "full of prayers" for their recovery. Irene was very proud of this ministry.
Surviving is a daughter, Patricia J. Schroeder, of Cadillac, MI. She has one surviving brother, Jerry (Patsy) Sak of Moultrie, GA, and sister, Lorraine Arlt of Bridgeport, MI. Irene also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and very dear friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Eugene Schroeder (2014), and her daughter, Susan Schroeder (1999). Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Rusty) Sak, Sisters, Lillian (Carl) Nagel, Esther (Raymond) Ambrose, Bessie Sak Wegner, Martha (Dale) Gibbs, and sister-in—law, Marge Sak.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Bridgeport Community Church, 3821 State Street in Bridgeport. Rev. Ron Sinclair will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the W. L. Case & Company Funeral Chapel, 5700 Dixie Highway on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ordinance, masks are required, limitations on the number of those gathering will be observed, and social distancing encouraged. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Memorial Garden at Bridgeport Community Church. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at funeral home, church, or through www.casefuneralhome.com.
