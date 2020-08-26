LEROY — Irene Idalynn (Williams) Fewless, of LeRoy, passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Irene was born on September 18, 1931 in LeRoy, Michigan to Wilford L. and Marvel E. (Charleton-Bennett) Williams. She graduated from LeRoy Agricultural School in 1950. She entered into marriage with Charles E. Fewless on September 2, 1950 in Dighton, Michigan, the couple spent 45 years together until his time of passing on April 26, 1995. Irene is remembered as a meek and mild lady and always gave to all. She always had the coffee pot on and cookies baked for the neighborhood baseball team. There was always a great meal prepared at the end of the school day. She attended the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church for 80 years. Her family was the center of her life and she cared for her nieces and nephews as her own children.
Irene is survived by her children, William M. Fewless and Kristene M. (Daniel) Hubbard of LeRoy; brother, George (Helen) Williams of Cedar Springs; sister-in-law, Jean Williams of Rockford; many nieces and nephews; and life long best friends, Ada Tupis of LeRoy and Ernest and Anita Rotter of Plymouth. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford L. and Marvel E. Williams; husband, Charles E. Fewless; sister, Marjorie (Carl) Baker of Wyoming; and brothers, Glen Williams of Rockford and Dale (Ardath) Williams of Marion.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion. A committal service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sherman Township Cemetery in Tustin.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all who sent prayers and thoughts to Irene. A very special thank-you to Munson Hospice, her nurses Jodi, April, Katherine and Abram, and Dr. William George.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.