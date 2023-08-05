Irene V. Potter, age 93, of Grandville, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Irene was a woman of faith and a prayer warrior. Her conversations were always sprinkled with nuggets of wisdom: "Believe the Bible.", "Pray!", "Trust and Love Jesus.", "Jesus Loves You.", "Jesus Saves." "Do You Know Jesus?" Her work on earth is done and her work in heaven has begun. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Arnold Potter; son, Wayne Potter; grandson, Kent Deur; sister, Esther and Maurice Dams. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Larry and Joyce Potter, Sharon and Dave Deur, Marlene and Cal Racey, Dale and Laura Potter, Nadine and Joel Hollemans, Jay and Lori Potter, 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Don and Rose Swagman; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 2025 Baldwin St., Jenison, with Pastor Doug Wood officiating. Relatives and friends may meet the family Tuesday, August 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Drive SW. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudsonville Christian School, Unity Christian High School, Legacy Christian School, or South Christian High School. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
