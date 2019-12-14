CADILLAC — Iva Korleen Fales, of Cadillac and formerly of Traverse City, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Green Acres Living Center with family by her side. She was 90.
She was born on September 21, 1929 in Manton, Michigan, to John and Leona (Cole) Hewitt. Iva entered into marriage with Theodore "Carl" Fales on September 3, 1948 in her hometown of Manton. Iva grew up and attended school in Manton and then beauty school in Grand Rapids.
She could often be found working some extra love into her latest hand-quilted project as she prepared to gift it to family and friends. Iva was proud of the many quilts she was able to complete. Both her and Carl were able to remodel a few homes throughout the years as they resided in Cadillac, Saginaw, Clare, Flint, Fife Lake, Manton and eventually Cadillac once again. Iva taught sewing and tailoring for the Bishop Sewing Program in Flint. She liked to spend time in their flower garden, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family.
Iva is survived by her beloved husband of more than 71 years, T. Carl Fales of Cadillac; her children, Constance "Connie" Fales, Charles (Valerie) Fales, and Julie (Kevin) Dodge; her grandchildren, Adrienne (Matt) Rasmusson, Lyle (Jaclyn) Dodge, and Jamie Fales; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Katie, Makenna and Chloe; sisters, Thelma Sayler, Lola Gaunt; niece, Marilyn Sayler; cousin Ethel Tealander; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mitchell, Roy, Ervie, Earl, Ruth, Lucille, Gladys, Carl, and Keith; and grandson, Andrew.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Eventually, Iva, will be laid to rest alongside her family at Bloomfield Township Cemetery in Manton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Arthritis Foundation, Lupus Foundation, or the American Heart Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
