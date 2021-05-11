Iva Lou Uptegraft, of Manton passed away on May 9, 2021 in Manton. She was 86.

Iva was born on November 28, 1934, in Manton, Michigan to John and Rhea (Dexter) Osterander. She met and married Ronald Lee Uptegraft Sr. in 1954, celebrating 63 years together, Ron preceded her in death on July 16, 2017.

The couple made their home in Manton where they raised their family of five children. Iva truly enjoyed traveling around the country in a RV with Ron. She was a caring and active mother, who served as a Girl Scout leader when her girls were young. Iva was a longtime and proud supporter of the Manton Area Rescue Squad. She will be deeply missed.

Iva is survived by her five children, Ronda Uptegraft, Rita (Louis) Sanchez, Ronald (Maggie) Uptegraft Jr., Roger (Kana) Uptegraft, and Robert (Kelly) Uptegraft; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Private family funeral services will take place at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton. Interment and committal services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

