Ivan Henry Loveless Jr. Ivan Henry Loveless Jr., Falmouth - age 95, of Falmouth, passed away March 19, 2021.
Tags
|
Latest News
- 'Squandering' a 'crown jewel'
- Health department medical director doesn't recommend schools go virtual because of spring break concerns
- I'm obese, so I got vaccinated
- Here we go: Prep basketball districts tip off
- Area wrestlers move on to regionals
- Two teens injured Saturday in crash involving a tractor in Osceola County
- Hospice of Michigan seeks sewers to create Memory Bears
- UpBeat Cadillac returning in 2021 on June 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Douglas Adolph Engler
- Lynn F. Smith Sr.
- Stanley Fawcett
- Selah Rose Stirn
- Fiercely independent Fawcett died Sunday
- UPDATED: MSP investigating murder of Wellston man
- Cadillac woman charged with open murder in Manistee Co.
- Robert (Bob) Daniel Ziegler
- Ebels push back opening of Reed City store to June
- Lake City man reunites band after 40-year hiatus, releases new single this week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.