Ivan Walter Kline of Luther, Michigan went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living, Cadillac, Michigan. He was 92 years old.
Ivan was born on May 20, 1928 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Harry and Zelma (Schultz) Kline. He grew up in Three Rivers until leaving to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He served 23 years in the military, serving in World War II, the Korean War, and the Viet Nam War, and being deployed to Panama, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Viet Nam. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to Three Rivers where he worked at Continental Can Company. On March 21, 1970 he married Mary Kathleen (Baggett) and they were married for 47 years before her passing in September 2017. Kathy was the love of his life, and he talked often of the first day they met and how beautiful she was to him.
In 1975 Ivan and Kathy moved to Luther, Michigan where they lived until 2016. They welcomed family and friends into their home and made many warm "front porch" memories throughout the years. Ivan was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed deer hunting, mushroom hunting, and in later years, feeding the birds and reading on the front porch.....but his most favorite pastime was FISHING! Kathy often said he would rather fish than eat! He was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Luther. He was employed at Craft Tube and the Village of Luther.
Ivan is survived by a son, Mark (Tonya) Kline of Tustin, step-children, Gerald Weir of Taylor; Janet (Don) Harkey of Hillsdale; Deborah Wiar of Cadillac; Brenda (Tom) Jolly of Luther; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Vada) Kline of Arizona; Wayne Kline of Centreville; Roger Kline of Three Rivers; two sisters, Lois Boulette of Three Rivers and Barbara (Gary) Schaeffer of Sturgis.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Kathy, a daughter, Paula Kemp, a son-in-law, Daniel Kemp, a grandson, Michael Weir, and two brothers, Arden Kline and Donald Kline.
A funeral service to honor Ivan's life will be held at Edgett's Wesleyan Church 3446 N. Raymond Rd., Luther, Michigan 49656, on Monday, January 25, 2021 beginning at 12:00 noon with Rev. Don Harkey officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the North Park Cemetery in Luther, Michigan. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be given in Ivan's memory to Edgetts Wesleyan Church Food Pantry, 3446 N. Raymond Rd., Luther, Michigan 49656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.