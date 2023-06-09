J.T. Kinder, age 77 of Merritt, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2023. He was born on September 4, 1945 to Boyd and Sarah (Joyce) Kinder in Richlands, Virginia.
J.T. served as a military policeman in the US Army, after his service time he worked for General Motors for 30 years. He enjoyed things such as hunting, fishing, playing music, and singing. He loved Jesus and is happy to be with Him now.
He is survived by his son; Lee Kinder, sister; Mary Welch, brother; Mac Kinder as well as other surviving relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Ruthann Kinder, and many brothers and sisters.
A memorial gathering is being held from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 14 at the Merritt-Butterfield United Methodist Church with Pastor's Hyun-Jun Cho and Steven Chapman officiating. Military Honor's will be provided by the Lake City American Legion Post 300. A luncheon will follow the conclusion of the military honors at the church. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed by visiting the obituary online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
