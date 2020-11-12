Jacalyn June Mohr, age 73 of Reed City, passed away quietly on November 10, 2020, surrounded by family after battling cancer.
She was born September 20, 1947 to James and Julie (Gulyas) Rohen of Evart. She was a proud member of a large Catholic family being the fifth of ten children, and attended St. Philips Catholic School and later Sacred Heart Church in Evart. Jackie was a lifelong resident of the Reed City area where she raised her family and was active within the community. On October 16, 1970, Jackie married Lynn Mohr, and together they raised five children. Children and music were important to her and she surrounded herself with both. Jackie loved her entire family and cherished the time that she spent with children, brothers, and sisters, and especially looked forward to seeing the rest of her extended family at the annual Rohen family reunion. After the passing of Lynn in 2013, Jackie found loving companionship with Ronald Boyce and enjoyed spending time on his farm in Chase.
Jackie was active throughout her life and helped children in the Reed City Schools, Reed City United Methodist Church, and Osceola County 4-H. She was a fierce advocate for all children and a friend to many. She loved her many nieces and nephews, and she was enamored with her grandchildren, who all adored her. Music played an important role in her life. Jackie had been a church organist until a stroke at an early age limited the use of her right side. Despite this setback, she still continued to play the piano and enjoyed singing in various church choirs. Later in life she also enjoyed participation in the Sweet Adelines chorus.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents James "Ernie" and Julie (Gulyas) Rohen, husband Lynn Mohr, granddaughters Natalie and Grace Mohr, son-in-law Jacob Gingrich, daughter-in-law Judy Mohr, and siblings Barbara Elaine, Anita Marie, and Mark Steven. Jackie is survived by her children, Matthew Mohr of Evart, Michael (Christa) Mohr of White Cloud, Susan (Jim) Toogood of Big Rapids, Ryan (Jayla) Mohr of Leesville, SC, Margaret (Brandon Burns) Mohr of Los Angeles, CA, and her grandchildren Garrett, Luke, and Anna Mohr; Bailey Brown; Behr, Ruby, Rosa, and Gema Mohr; and Booker Burns.
Service times are as follows: A Rosary prayer service will take place at 7pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart, MI; Visitation with the family will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, MI followed by the celebration of mass at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.
