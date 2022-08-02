Jack Duane Duncan, age 92, passed away on July 23, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side in Mesa, Arizona. He was formerly of Cadillac and Gaylord.

Jack was born to Reo and Mina (Gillispie) Duncan.

He is survived by his wife Florance (Beatty) Duncan; Florance's daughter Lynn; four children: Darlene Johnson, Keith (Sherra) Johnson, Kenneth (Barbara) Johnson and Susan (Gary) Neville; two sisters Greta (Duncan) Keeler and June (Duncan) Helsel; 12 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

He was united in marriage to Mary (Bowen) Duncan in 1951. She preceded him in death in 1953. He married Marilyn Johnson in 1957 and she passed in 2007.

He is also preceded in death by two sons Terry Duncan and Russell Duncan and two sisters Nancy (Duncan) Mys and Mary Lou Duncan.

Jack was in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War.

He retired from the State of Michigan and was a great guitar player. He played in many bands and loved going to jam sessions.

He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

