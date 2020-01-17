LAKE CITY — Jack Graham, age 82 and longtime resident of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, with family by his side.
He was born Melville John Graham April 10, 1937, in Orillia, Ontario, Canada to loving parents Meral and Lucy (Chambers) Graham. Jack entered into marriage on August 7, 1965 with his first wife, the former Barbara Ann Powers in Clawson. Barbara preceded him in death in November 2002.
Jack proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He made his living helping to manage and print The Waterfront newspaper in Lake City before it eventually closed. He then made his way to the Cadillac News for a short time before beginning to drive bus for what is known now as Wex Express. While there, he met a cute dispatcher by the name of Catherine and the two were wed on November 27, 2004.
Jack was an active and helpful member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City; serving as a
council member. Jack even helped to build the new church, from pulling wire to creating the cross and other items seen around the building. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and formerly served as Quarter Master of the Graham Clan.
Jack also spent many years participating in the Buckley Old Engine Show and volunteered with printing and their printing press displays.
He will be remembered for his fun loving nature, service to his country, his church and as a caring and proud, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jack is survived by his wife Catherine, his children; Carrie (Todd) Bouma, Jamie (Dwayne) Carter,
Bryan (Holly) Keeley, Danielle (Don) Sevarns, 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother; Norris Graham; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Aaron Green and two sons; Curtis Keeley and Derrek Huffman.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City with Rev. Russell Logston officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Military honors will be conducted by the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Catherine Graham.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.