LAKE CITY — Jack Graham, age 82, of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital, with family by his side.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until services.
A complete obituary will appear in our next edition.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
