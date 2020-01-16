LAKE CITY — Jack Graham, age 82, of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital, with family by his side.

Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until services.

A complete obituary will appear in our next edition.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.