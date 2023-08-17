Jack Leonard Marshall of Cadillac passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home. He was 76. Jack was born on April 24, 1947 in Cadillac to Leonard & Dorothy (Pell) Marshall, Jr. and they preceded him in death.
In 1965 Jack graduated from Cadillac High School and in June of 1966 he entered the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War Era. On August 16, 1968 in Cadillac he married the former Linda J. Cooley and after living in Traverse City for a year they moved to Ossineke, Michigan for Jack's employment at Giantway in Alpena where he worked for 12 years. It was in 1984 that they moved back to the Cadillac area and Jack went to work with his father doing construction. Later he would take a job with Four Winns and retired from there after 20 years of service. Jack wasn't one to sit still so after retiring he managed the Davenport Car Wash in Cadillac for over 15 years for Bonnie Kolarevic, who started the business and Bill Walraven who currently owns it.
Jack enjoyed helping others, gardening, fishing, hunting, watching any team from the state of Michigan whether it was the Red Wings, Tigers, Lions or any of the college teams and when his sons were younger he helped coach their teams.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda; their 3 sons: Todd Marshall of Beulah, Michigan, Jody Marshall of Cadillac and Scott (Anna) Marshall of Fort Myers, Florida; 2 granddaughters: Paige (Brad) Wozniak and Kaia Marie Marshall; and a brother, Jerry (Mary) Marshall; In-Laws: Kathy (Chuck) Payne, Karen Cooley and Judy Oudman and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by two sons: Terry & Jamie Marshall; a sister, Mary Streff; nieces, Angie (Streff) Perry and Amy (Payne) Weaver and In-Laws: Larry (Linda) Cooley.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Jack's final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.