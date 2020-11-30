Jack Leroy Pritchard, of Evart, passed away at 4:30 in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day in Lansing, Michigan after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease and complications of COVID19. He was 86 years old.
Jack was born on October 25, 1934 to Harry and Marjorie (Orvis) Pritchard in Sylvan Township, Michigan. Jack attended Maple Grove County School through the 8th grade and Evart High School through the 10th grade. At that time, Jack became more involved with working on the family dairy farm as well as in the family business Pritchard Evergreen. In 1953 Jack joined the Navy Reserves; while he served, he was never called to active duty.
On December 26, 1953 Jack married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Reedy. They made their home together at 3114 Sylvan Road, Evart. They operated a small beef farm while continuing the Pritchard Evergreen business. Around 1984 they sold Pritchard Evergreen and Jack took employment with Lansing Lawn and Snow in Lansing, Michigan, from which Jack retired in 1997.
Jack and Marilyn were active members of the Faith Bible Church of Evart. Jack served on the church board for many years. He and Marilyn also worked with the young people at the church.
They were also active in The Gideons International for many years through which they enjoyed spreading the word of God and distributing bibles to many people and places including students, nurses, and hospitals. They were active in Farm Bureau during many of their farming years.
Jack enjoyed traveling out west with Marilyn for some trout fishing and he also enjoyed hunting on the farm.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Marjorie Pritchard, his sister Lois (Reginald) Batzer, daughter Lila Pritchard, father and mother-in-law Willard and Edith (Lambert) Reedy, special father-in-law "Bert" Reedy, and sister-in-law Terry (Larry) Sprague.
Jack leaves behind so many who will dearly miss him. Among those are his dear wife of nearly 67 years, Marilyn of Lansing, his daughter Vanessa Sepeter of Lansing, grandson Daniel (Kelley) Sepeter of Howell, grandson David (Deanna Limes) Sepeter of Lansing, granddaughter Stacy (Brett) Dillard of St. Johns, Lois (Dan) Braman of Fort Riley, Kansas, Ashley (Craig) Kott of Goetzville, and five great-grandchildren Elyse, Rori, and Cyrus Sepeter and Elizabeth and Andy Kott. Also left behind are brothers-in-law Gordon (Pam) Reedy of Weidman, Wendall (Alberta) Reedy of South Boardman, and Larry Sprague of Rockford. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 1-3pm at Faith Bible Church of Evart, Michigan followed by a private family service at 3pm. He will be laid to rest at Sylvan Township Cemetery following the service where all family and friends may join. In all cases, those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Bible Church in memory of Jack Pritchard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.