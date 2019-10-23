CADILLAC — Jack Orin Fountain, of Cadillac and formerly of the Mount Pleasant area, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 85.
Jack was born on May 21, 1934 on his grandparents farm in Millbrook Township, south of Remus, Michigan, to Hugh and Lucille (Esch) Fountain. He graduated from Remus Consolidated Schools in 1952. He was united in marriage on August 28, 1955 to the former Gloria Gingrich at the Remus Methodist Church. Jack received his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy from Ferris Institute in May of 1956. He was hired as a Pharmacist for the newly opened Gould Rexall Drug Store in Cadillac in September 1957. After, the family moved from Cadillac to West Branch as a General Manager of Gould Rexall in 1966 until 1970. Jack was promoted to President of the company in 1975, leading to another move to Mount Pleasant. Jack and Gloria later retired back to the Cadillac area in 1985.
He was active in church and the communities he lived in throughout his life, including volunteering his time with chancel choir, the Methodist Men President, President of the Lions Club of Mount Pleasant, the Optimist Club President and the Chamber of Commerce President. Jack's love of music included the men's barbershop, church choirs and quartets over many years. He especially enjoyed March Madness and loved to cook, bake, and make ice cream treats, with his specialty of banana splits for his children and grandchildren. Jack looked forward to summer fishing season on Lake Mitchell. He hosted 25 years of the "Fountain Fishing Camp," which included all five sons, grandsons and husbands of granddaughters. He especially liked to fish with good friends and neighbors. He will be remembered for sharing his techniques for catching crappies.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Fountain; children, Steven (Susan) Fountain of East Tawas, David (Linda) Fountain of St. Johns, Thomas (Leeann) Fountain of Traverse City, William (Kay) Fountain of Hartland and Scott (Cynthia) Fountain of Schrewsbury, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Sara (Matthew) Primm, John (Rachael) Fountain, Courtney (Matthew) Hanley, Jacob (Kaitlin) Fountain, Jill (Tyler) McCoy, Manny (Rachel) Fountain, Helen Fountain (Ricky Forrest), Emily Fountain, Annika Fountain and Elizabeth Fountain; 11 great-grandchildren, Cody, Eliza, Mari, Lucille, Gemma, Wynn, John, Ryan, Eloise, Mya and Blair; sisters, Judy Kennedy, Irene Mercer, Connie Clyde and Marian Leiter; and many other loving family members and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Lucille.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at the Cadillac United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Ball and Judy Coffey.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stehouwer Clinic or the Cadillac United Methodist Church — Missions Funds.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
