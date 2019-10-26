CADILLAC — Jack Orin Fountain, of Cadillac and formerly of the Mount Pleasant area, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 85.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at the Cadillac United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Ball and Judy Coffey.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
