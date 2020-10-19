Jack Seeley died peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. He was born in Cadillac, Michigan, July 8, 1934 to Myron and Kate Seeley. Jack proudly served in the USAF for twenty years, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant. After retirement, was employed as Human Resource Manager by the Southland Corporation in Tyler, Texas. In 1992, he was transferred to Orlando, Florida where he later became the General Manager, retiring a second time in 1998. His leisure years were spent golfing, volunteering and traveling the world. Jack is survived by Jean, his wife of 64 years; children, David (Suzy), Lesley (Reiner); grandchildren, Ryan Seeley, Michelle Seeley; three great grand daughters; brother, Bill Seeley; sisters, Annette Bouma and Kay Halpin. A Graveside Service will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery (5525 US-1, Mims, FL 32754) on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 3:00pm. You are welcome to leave online condolences by visiting www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com.
