Jack Seeley died peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. He was born in Cadillac, Michigan, July 8, 1934 to Myron and Kate Seeley. Jack proudly served in the USAF for twenty years, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant. After retirement, was employed as Human Resource Manager by the Southland Corporation in Tyler, Texas. In 1992, he was transferred to Orlando, Florida where he later became the General Manager, retiring a second time in 1998. His leisure years were spent golfing, volunteering and traveling the world. Jack is survived by Jean, his wife of 64 years; children, David (Suzy), Lesley (Reiner); grandchildren, Ryan Seeley, Michelle Seeley; three great grand daughters; brother, Bill Seeley; sisters, Annette Bouma and Kay Halpin. A Graveside Service will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery (5525 US-1, Mims, FL 32754) on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 3:00pm. You are welcome to leave online condolences by visiting www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.