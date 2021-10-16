Jack William Scharlow was born September 15, 1934, in Reed City, Michigan to William & Eliese (Spierling) Scharlow. A graduate of Reed City High School in 1952, Jack served in the US Army for two years, and worked at TubeLite shipping & receiving for 30-plus years until his retirement. The last three years Jack resided in Extended Care at Reed City where he was lovingly cared for by the staff. The family is greatly appreciative to all his caregivers.
Jack married Norma (Holmes) on July 18th, 1957, and together they had three children who survive. Daughter, Pat Reinert (Scott); son David Scharlow (Shelly); and daughter Kris Griffin (Dave). Also surviving are grandchildren, Monique Montgomery; and Jason Montgomery (Cara); Zack Griffin (April); Julianne Jones (Andre); and Ashleigh Scharlow. Great-grandchildren Caleb, Ryan, Lilli Montgomery; and Kendrick Jack Jones. Nieces and nephews Jim Bittner (Diane); Sue Bittner; Angie Hamilton (Paul); Brad Phelps (Carol); and brother-in-law Herb Phelps. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lorraine Bittner and brother-in-law Ivan Bittner, his in-laws Arthur and LayOla Holmes, and sister-in-law Julie Phelps; also, his beloved grandchildren Katie and Davie Scharlow.
Jack had a passion for all sports, including the Lions, Tigers, and Michigan Wolverines and especially his Reed City Coyote teams, who he loved fiercely. He never missed a single game in the early 1980's and followed the Reed City Basketball State Champions all the way to the finals. He told stories about that team for many years. He may have been known to holler at an official a time or two! He became a huge CUJO football fan in the past 20 years and would never miss attending a Reed City football game if he was able. These last few years he was unable to attend but would always want score updates and would wait impatiently for his son, David, to bring him newspapers for him to read the sports section.
Jack was an emotional man with lots of love in his heart for his family. He would often drive his family crazy with his worries and concerns about where we were and when we would be home. He was known to cry at both happy and sad times. Besides his obsession with sports, he watched the weather and gas prices fanatically. Jack also loved to bowl and participated on many leagues for years. He started his bowling career setting pins in the basement at the Osceola Inn. He had a strong left hook and despised leaving the 7-pin. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and was very competitive.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Reed City Church of the Nazarene, 5300 S 220th Ave, Reed City, MI 49677. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Reed City Spectrum Health Skilled Nursing Facility or directly to the family.
