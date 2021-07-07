Jackie Lynn Kelley Cronkhite, 68, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2021. Jackie was born on May 1st, 1953 in Cocoa Beach, Florida to Jake and Mary Jane Kelley. She lived in the Merritt, Lake City and Cadillac areas.
She was preceded in death by her father Jake Kelley; step- father Craig Kelley; her mother, Mary Jane Kelley; step- brother, Buckle Kelley and her ex-husband, Richard Cronkhite.
She is survived by her children: Greg Kelley, Mark Cronkhite, Mary Cronkhite; her four step- children: Richard (April) Cronkhite, Sue (Bob Sapp), Sally (Bruce) Junites and Sheila (Brian) Larr. She had 12 stepchildren, 30 great- grandchildren and one great- great- grandchild; her sister, Joyce (Terry) Lewis; brother, Greg (Martha) Mathews and step- siblings: Buckle Kelley, Debi Popielarz, Brenda Lee and Brian Kelley.
Jackie was a very kind, loving and funny soul. She enjoyed camping, fishing, taking her boat out, campfires, cooking over a fire, card games, flea markets, having coffee with her friends and enjoyed spending time with her family. She would spend the month of July camping for many years at the campground, always getting the campsite down by the lake.
She made many great friends and memories with almost everyone she met while camping or having coffee with friends. She always had a way of making people laugh.
Jackie will be remembered for her quick wit, her smile, sense of humor, love of her children, her love for dogs and her big heart.
There will be a service, followed by a food and celebration of life on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon in Manton at the Manton Rotary Pavilion. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.